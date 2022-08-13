Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PBP opened at $21.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

