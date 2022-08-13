Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,154 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of CNO Financial Group worth $51,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 486.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,984,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793,528 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 262.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 693,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 502,261 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,091,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,699,000 after acquiring an additional 451,825 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,644,000 after acquiring an additional 406,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 171,648 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

CNO opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.17.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.