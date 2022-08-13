Swiss National Bank Has $52.38 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 600,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $52,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,576,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $82.05. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

