Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.88.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 98.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its position in Roblox by 74.6% during the second quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 435,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 186,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roblox by 1,270.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,549,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,398 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.