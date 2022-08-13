Swiss National Bank Buys 189,800 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,488,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Royalty Pharma worth $57,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $520,847.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 11,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $520,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,227,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 25,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $1,098,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 595,600 shares of company stock valued at $24,753,679 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $44.20 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.