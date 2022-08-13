Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.44% of Qorvo worth $59,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

QRVO stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.28. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $192.92.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

