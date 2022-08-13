Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.