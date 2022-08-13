Duality Advisers LP Sells 36,346 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,346 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Viasat were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Viasat by 5.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $407,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Viasat by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 153.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.96 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Viasat had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

