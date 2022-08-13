Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 7,159 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in WestRock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

WRK opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.26. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

