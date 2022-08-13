Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 7,356 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after acquiring an additional 203,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,502.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 863,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,595,000 after buying an additional 809,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 107,416 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,465,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of BHF opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

