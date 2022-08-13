Duality Advisers LP Sells 9,026 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,026 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dropbox by 112.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Dropbox by 194,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,647,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,825,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,487.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,647,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,825,005.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,883. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

