Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,178.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,801 shares of company stock worth $2,240,833 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

