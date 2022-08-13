Csenge Advisory Group Invests $229,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.4% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,047,459 shares of company stock worth $205,224,121 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

