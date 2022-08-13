Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GPC opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average of $133.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

