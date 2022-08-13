Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $698.35.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $628.71 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $595.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.28. The company has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

