Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 2,045 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $102.69 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.36.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

