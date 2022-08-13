Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.72. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97.

