Csenge Advisory Group Sells 38,829 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,829 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of JNK opened at $97.57 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

