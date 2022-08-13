Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 14,395 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,395 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pactiv Evergreen were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTVE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter worth about $3,386,000. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTVE opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.41. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pactiv Evergreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 5,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,527.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 5,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,527.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

