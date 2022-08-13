Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.