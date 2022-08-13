Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $421.75 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $326.70 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

