Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 92.5% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 307,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 147,792 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Corteva by 70.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after acquiring an additional 198,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

