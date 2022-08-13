Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Davis Select International ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINT. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,476,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 598,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 256.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DINT opened at $17.18 on Friday. Davis Select International ETF has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

