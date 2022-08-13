Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $54.38 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

