Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,600 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAR opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $34.36.

