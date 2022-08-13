Brown Advisory Inc. Has $626,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.6 %

BAH opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day moving average of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 in the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

