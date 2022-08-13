Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.