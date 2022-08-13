Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $444.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,113,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.