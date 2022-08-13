Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 11,639 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 495.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in monday.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $137.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 2.03. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $85.75 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.17.

monday.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.