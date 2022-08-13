M&T Bank Corp Has $904,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 170.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $2,247,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,071,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,280 shares of company stock worth $9,672,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $119.91 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

