Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 176.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,239 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 3,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of PDM stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Stories

