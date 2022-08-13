Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $2.43 Million in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BYD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.
Boyd Gaming Stock Performance
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.12%.
Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.