Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 19,767 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 49.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 718.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 25,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Republic Services by 572.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average is $129.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.