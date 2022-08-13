Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 3,665 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4,499.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after purchasing an additional 110,046 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,319,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,566,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,685,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,295.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.43. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $978.51 and a 1 year high of $1,306.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,244.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,270.94, for a total transaction of $127,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,479.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTM shares. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

