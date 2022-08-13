Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.89, but opened at $14.59. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Semrush shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 798 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Semrush news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,995 shares of company stock worth $4,000,972 in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 436,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

