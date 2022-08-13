Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $874,000 in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 38,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 37.8% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 28.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

WestRock Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

