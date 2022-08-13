Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $21.78. Six Flags Entertainment shares last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 100,094 shares.

The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insider Transactions at Six Flags Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,006,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,672,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 348,325 shares of company stock worth $10,040,612. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 660,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

