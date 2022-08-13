Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $939,000 Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,660,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,980,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 57.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 52.82. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of 34.81 and a 12-month high of 69.31.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. The business had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 141.93% and a net margin of 15.78%. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Consensus Cloud Solutions news, Director Elaine Healy bought 1,000 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

