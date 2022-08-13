Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1,597.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,238.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMERISAFE news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $504,597.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,008.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,238.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $954.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.27.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 52.10%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

