Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.50.
Vivid Seats Stock Performance
Vivid Seats stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $566,382,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $6,582,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $16,169,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
