Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sify Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIFY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 86,507 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

