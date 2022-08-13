NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) VP Sells $444,990.00 in Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $444,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NV5 Global Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $134.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.09 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.86. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,326,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $12,283,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $6,962,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

