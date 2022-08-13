Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RXT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,433,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

