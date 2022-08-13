Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RXT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.
Rackspace Technology Stock Performance
Shares of RXT stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $18.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,433,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.