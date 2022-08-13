HC Wainwright Raises Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $25.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 368.74% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,175,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

