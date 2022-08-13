SVB Leerink Trims Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Target Price to $30.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Revolution Medicines’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of RVMD opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Revolution Medicines

In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lorence H. Kim bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,358,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

