Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RPAY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Repay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Repay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Repay has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.09 million, a PE ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repay news, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 157,762 shares of company stock worth $1,757,952. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Repay by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP now owns 2,137,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,047,000 after acquiring an additional 991,665 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Repay by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,752,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after acquiring an additional 509,391 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth $8,559,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 320,375 shares during the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

