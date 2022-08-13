Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $6.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $18.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
