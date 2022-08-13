Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target to $6.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,685,000 after buying an additional 498,198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after buying an additional 66,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

