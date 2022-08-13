Credit Suisse Group Trims Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price to $11.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Repay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Repay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Repay Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.09 million, a PE ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. Repay has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $402,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter worth $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter worth $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Repay by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Repay in the second quarter worth $166,000.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

