Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Seer has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $743.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.02.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seer will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $35,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Seer by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

