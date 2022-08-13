William Blair Lowers Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 723,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 262,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

